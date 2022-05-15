CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

