D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Up 48.4% in April

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DNZ opened at $9.79 on Friday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

