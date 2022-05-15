Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Up 54.1% in April

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DIFTY stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

