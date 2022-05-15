Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 504,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.82. 322,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. Danaos has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

