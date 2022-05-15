Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUAVF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($168.42) to €198.00 ($208.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock traded up $5.38 on Friday, reaching $164.38. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

