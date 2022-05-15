Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of DECK opened at $246.51 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $225.62 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

