Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

DDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 20,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,531. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.