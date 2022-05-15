Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
