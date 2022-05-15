DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in April

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNACF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DeNA stock remained flat at $$15.29 during midday trading on Friday. DeNA has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

