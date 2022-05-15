Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Raised to €7.25 at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.99.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.16 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
