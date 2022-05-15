Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in April

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 138,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

