Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in April

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 138,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.