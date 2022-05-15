Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.