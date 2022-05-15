DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Announces Earnings Results

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DICE opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
