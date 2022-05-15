DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Announces Earnings Results

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DICE opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

