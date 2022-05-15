DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $90.35 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

