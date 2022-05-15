DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.11.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DKS opened at $90.35 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
