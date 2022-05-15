DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Short Interest Down 32.0% in April

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,790,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 54,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE DIDI traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,379,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,675,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.49 and a 200 day moving average of 4.64. DiDi Global has a 52-week low of 1.37 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in DiDi Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 4,456,215 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

