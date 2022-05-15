Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the April 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

