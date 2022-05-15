Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.44 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.18.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

