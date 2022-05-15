Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.79. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $791,462 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. The company has a market capitalization of $554.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

