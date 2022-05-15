Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the April 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPMLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.