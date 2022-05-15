DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 1,187,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 236,700 shares of company stock valued at $132,505 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

