DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,249. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 203,214 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 168.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 156,192 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.