DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,249. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
