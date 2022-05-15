Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DEA opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

