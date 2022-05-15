eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $1.80 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.