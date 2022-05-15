Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ECIFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($17.89) to €13.70 ($14.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 86,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.

About Electricité de France (Get Rating)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.