Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

EKTAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.