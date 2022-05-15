Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EKTAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.
