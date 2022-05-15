Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.