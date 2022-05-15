Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 65,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,226. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

