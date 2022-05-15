Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the April 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EDN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 12,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

