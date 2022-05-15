Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the April 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of EDN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 12,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
