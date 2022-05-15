Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.13.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

