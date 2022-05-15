Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ENPH opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.82.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

