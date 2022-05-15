Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $239.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

