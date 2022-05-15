Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 439,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ENSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 530,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,311. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.