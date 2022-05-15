Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enthusiast Gaming to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enthusiast Gaming and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors 73 267 376 10 2.44

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 65.88%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -30.82% -22.18% -16.54% Enthusiast Gaming Competitors 2,290.89% 1.22% 170.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million -$41.53 million -5.44 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 53.56

Enthusiast Gaming’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming competitors beat Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

