Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Update

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

EQOS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 269,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,379. Eqonex has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Get Eqonex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eqonex by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eqonex by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eqonex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eqonex in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eqonex in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eqonex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

About Eqonex (Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eqonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eqonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.