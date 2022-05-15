Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in April

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 592.8 days.

Shares of Equitable Group stock remained flat at $$42.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 499. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

