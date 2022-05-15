Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Insiders have sold 10,790 shares of company stock worth $834,037 in the last 90 days.

TSE:EQB opened at C$58.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$51.73 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

