Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Up 48.6% in April

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,032,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.