Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Escalade by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ESCA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

