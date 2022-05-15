Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

