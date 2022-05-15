Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 50.8% in April

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Executive Network Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

