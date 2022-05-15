Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 44.9% in April

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,450,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 15th total of 27,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XELA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

