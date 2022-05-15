Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Exicure by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 872,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,522.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 427,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 649.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.60. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

