Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.5 days.

EXPGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPGF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 4,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.