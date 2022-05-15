Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in April

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 137,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,971. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.69) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,676.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

