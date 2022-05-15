Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

EXETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.57. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918. Extendicare has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

