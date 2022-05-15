Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

