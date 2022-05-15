FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the April 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.0 days.

DBMBF remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank cut FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.