Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after buying an additional 291,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.