Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 107.0% in April

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,760.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on FRRPF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

FRRPF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

