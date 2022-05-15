Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

